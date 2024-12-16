WAPDA Chairman reviews construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr. Lt Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani reviewed construction activities being carried out on project sites of Diamer-Basha Dam during his day-long visit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr. Lt Gen (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani reviewed construction activities being carried out on project sites of Diamer-Basha Dam during his day-long visit.

The Chairman WAPDA urged upon the project team to gear up the on-going construction activities in accordance with time scheduled for completion of the project. He was accompanied by the Advisor Projects, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam project, Consultants Group and representatives of the Contractors i.e Power China and FWO, according to WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

The Chairman WAPDA inspected the progress on construction activities at different sites of the project in details that include Crushing Plant, Upstream and Downstream Cofferdam, Diversion Canal, Dam Pit, Guide Wall and Left Abutment.

In a progress review meeting, GM/PD Diamer Basha Dam Project and the Project Managers of the Consultants and Contractors briefed the Chairman about the development made on each site.

He was briefed that the construction activities on the project are moving ahead with a good pace and at present, construction work is simultaneously in progress on 14 key sites. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

During his visit to Diamer Basha, the Chairman also attended a JIRGA with civil administration, notables of district Diamer and Upper Kohistan and the matters related to land acquisition, resettlement and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) were brought under discussion.

The Diamer Basha Dam is the highest roller-compacted-concrete (RCC) dam in the world with 272-meter height. The dam has a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land. With an installed power generation capacity of 4500 MW, the project will provide 18 billion units green, clean and the most affordable electricity to the national grid every year.