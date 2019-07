WAPDA Chairman undergoes a knee surgery

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) underwent a successful knee surgery yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) underwent a successful knee surgery yesterday.

He was admitted in a Karachi Hospital. WAPDA Chairman Lt General Muzammil Hussain (Retd) is in rapid recovery, said a press release.