LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):In the wake of recent floods, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain Friday visited Nai Gaj Dam project site, located in Dadu district of Sindh province, with a view to assess the on-ground situation and damages to the project caused by the floodwater.

According to a spokesperson, the chairman had a detailed round of various components of the project.

WAPDA General Manager (Projects) South and Project Director Nai Gaj Dam were also present.

The WAPDA chairman promised his full support to the civil administration of Dadu and Sindh to tackle the situation that had arisen out of the recent floods.

He also appreciated WAPDA engineers and officials over their efforts to protect the structures of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) project during floods.

Earlier, the chairman was briefed by the General Manager (Projects) South about the water flows in the project area during floods, along with the status and the losses done to the project components.

The chairman was apprised that the upstream protection dyke (Coffer Dam), built to secure construction area of the main dam, was affected due to floods; however, part of the main dam built so far remained safe.

The chairman directed the project management to conduct a detailed study and submit a report about damages caused to the project. He also asked them to recommend measures to cope with such a situation in future.

The Nai Gaj Dam Project is being constructed on Gaj River, 65-kilometre North-West of Dadu.

On completion, the dam would have a gross storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet, while command area of the project consists of 28,800 acres.

The progress on the approved components stands at 51 per cent. If the funding is approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Nai Gaj Dam can be completed in two years.