WAPDA Chairman Visits Dasu Hydropower Project To Express Sympathies With Chinese Workforce

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM

WAPDA Chairman, Engr Lt General (retired) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday visited the Dasu Hydropower Project to express solidarity with Chinese engineers following a recent terrorist attack that resulted in the tragic loss of lives including five chinese individuals

The chairman accompanied by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, spent sometime with the Chinese workforce engaged in the project, and offered condolences on behalf of WAPDA over the precious loss of lives.

In a statement released by the media wing of WAPDA, Chairman Ghani strongly condemned the incident and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

He assured that law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent terrorist attack on Bisham and emphasized the need to enhance security measures to avoid any mishap in future.

The chairman commended the invaluable contribution of leading Chinese firms which are engaged in implementing crucial water and hydropower projects including Dasu. The projects aimed at providing essential water and low-cost energy for the economic stability and social progress of Pakistan.

Despite such cowardly attacks, the Chairman expressed unwavering confidence in the resilient Pak-China friendship and mutual cooperation for the stability and advancement of Pakistan.

