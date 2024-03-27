- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese workforce
WAPDA Chairman Visits Dasu Hydropower Project To Express Sympathies With Chinese Workforce
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 08:51 PM
WAPDA Chairman, Engr Lt General (retired) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday visited the Dasu Hydropower Project to express solidarity with Chinese engineers following a recent terrorist attack that resulted in the tragic loss of lives including five chinese individuals
DASU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) WAPDA Chairman, Engr Lt General (retired) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday visited the Dasu Hydropower Project to express solidarity with Chinese engineers following a recent terrorist attack that resulted in the tragic loss of lives including five chinese individuals.
The chairman accompanied by China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, spent sometime with the Chinese workforce engaged in the project, and offered condolences on behalf of WAPDA over the precious loss of lives.
In a statement released by the media wing of WAPDA, Chairman Ghani strongly condemned the incident and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.
He assured that law enforcement agencies are investigating the recent terrorist attack on Bisham and emphasized the need to enhance security measures to avoid any mishap in future.
The chairman commended the invaluable contribution of leading Chinese firms which are engaged in implementing crucial water and hydropower projects including Dasu. The projects aimed at providing essential water and low-cost energy for the economic stability and social progress of Pakistan.
Despite such cowardly attacks, the Chairman expressed unwavering confidence in the resilient Pak-China friendship and mutual cooperation for the stability and advancement of Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378/
Recent Stories
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'
RCCI membership expires on March 31
Asian markets mixed as traders assess latest rally, eye data and earnings
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force
Stray dogs bite 10 persons
France to help Brazil develop nuclear-powered submarines: Macron
IG Punjab meets police employees, their families
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall
Punjab govt to construct five expressways
Van Aert in high-speed crash in Around Flanders race
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doors ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG for putting security high-alert on 'Youm-e-Ali'21 minutes ago
-
RCCI membership expires on March 3121 minutes ago
-
What is new passport policy for Overseas Pakistanis to perform Hajj?38 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab issues audio message to police force21 minutes ago
-
Stray dogs bite 10 persons19 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab meets police employees, their families19 minutes ago
-
Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts 3-day ‘Quran Exhibition’ at Safa Gold Mall19 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to construct five expressways19 minutes ago
-
Virtual Women Police Stations being launched with slogan of "Protection at Doorstep"19 minutes ago
-
Centre for national cohesion launched at Lok Virsa19 minutes ago
-
CM launches safety wire guard campaign19 minutes ago
-
S&P Global Pakistan investing in women to accelerate progress19 minutes ago