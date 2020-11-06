UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Chairman Visits Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) Project

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), accompanied by a high-level WAPDA technical team, visited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) Project.

WAPDA technical team comprised seasoned engineers of repute having vast experience in project implementation including Advisor (Projects), General Manager (Coordination & Monitoring) Water, General Manager (Central Design Office), General Manager (Hydro Planning) and General Manager (Projects) South, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In the first instance, the WAPDA chairman, along with the team, had a detailed round of the K-IV Intake located at Keenjhar Lake in District Thatta.

On the occasion, the K-IV project director made a briefing about the current status of the project, highlighting impediments in the way to construction of the scheme.

The Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) project manager informed of the construction progress achieved so far on the project.

While OCL consultants director made a detailed deliberation about the issues hampering the project.

Later, the WAPDA chairman and the concerned project officers also had an aerial view along with alignment of the project.

It was concluded during the visit that the K-IV Project has serious technical issues relating to its design, route and functionality, therefore, the project cannot proceed ahead without resolving these issues.

The WAPDA team will compile a detailed report highlighting the major issues confronting the project and their possible solutions. Thereafter, a way forward will be determined to proceed further on the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the K-IV Project envisages to supply 260 million gallons per day of water to Karachi in Phase-I.

The project was earlier being undertaken by the Sindh government, however, the Federal government, under an arrangement with the provincial government, has now taken up implementation of the project as part of the Prime Minister's Package for Karachi and directed WAPDA to take over the implementation responsibilities of the project.

