WAPDA Chief For Expediting Work On Diamer Basha, Dasu Projects
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 10:06 PM
Chairman WAPDA Engineer Lt Gen (retired) Sajjad Ghani, on Monday directed the concerned team to expedite the construction work on Diamer Basha dam and Dasu hydropower project
According to official sources, Dasu hydropower project is scheduled to generate electricity in 2026, while Diamer Basha dam should be completed in 2028, for producing energy to meet the growing demand in the country.
In the first leg, the Chairman reached Diamer Basha dam and reviewed construction work on the left and right abutments of the dam, diversion canal, guide wall, upstream and downstream coffer (temporary) dams and permanent bridge.
The CEO Diamer Basha dam, GM/PD Diamer Basha dam project, the consultants and the contractors were also present on the occasion. The construction activities are being carried out on 13 key sites of the project, the officials sources informed. The permanent bridge along with the approach road downstream of the main dam would be completed in June this year, the sources disclosed.
In the second leg, the Chairman visited Dasu hydropower project and witnessed construction activities at under-ground power house and transformer cavern, left abutment and upstream coffer (temporary) dam.
GM/PD Dasu hydropower project flanked by the consultants and the contractors, briefed the Chairman about the progress being made on the sites of the projects.
He told that construction work is continuing on 13 sites including excavation and support work at power house, transformer cavern as well as left and right abutments of the dam. Excavation is also in progress on open areas, five tunnels and two bridges under relocated Karakoram Highway, he briefed.
Diamer Basha dam, on its completion, will store 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) water to irrigate 1.23 million acres of land and generate 4500 mega watt (MW), electricity. The 4320 MW-Dasu hydropower project is scheduled to be completed in two stages, he said.
