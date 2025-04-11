Open Menu

WAPDA Clinched National Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025 Title

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2025 | 12:00 AM

WAPDA clinched National Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025 title

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) 54th National Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025 was won by Pakistan WAPDA on Thursday, defeating Pakistan Air Force in the final after a tough and thrilling match with a score of 3-1.

The 54th National Volleyball Championship, organized under the Pakistan Volleyball Federation with the support of the POF sports Control board, was held at the POF Sports Complex.

The title match was played between teams from the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan WAPDA, and a large crowd of volleyball fans filled the gymnasium to witness the action.

Thousands of spectators were present to watch the match.

In the first two games, the Pakistan WAPDA team delivered an outstanding performance, winning 20-25 and 22-25.

However, in the third game, the Pakistan Air Force team made a comeback and won it 19-25. The fourth game saw both teams displaying excellent volleyball skills and thrilling the audience. After a tight and exciting contest, Pakistan WAPDA clinched the fourth game 23-25, securing the championship title.

At the end, the chief guest, DGC POF, distributed prizes among the players.

APP/ajq/378

