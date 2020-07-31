UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Come Under Fire In KP Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:40 PM

WAPDA come under fire in KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from both sides of the divide Friday strongly lambasted WAPDA and for not giving relief to consumers in electricity bills as per the announcement of Prime Minister.

The members from treasury and opposition benches WAPDA had failed to provide relief to consumers and people were forced to resolve their electricity related issued on their own.

PTI MPA Fazl Elahi said that deficiency of staff was aggravating problems for the consumers and electricity related issues were going from bad to worse.

He called for holding of an emergency meeting of members of the provincial assembly with the Federal minister over the issue, adding that due to power and electricity load-shedding the people are suffering badly, which he said was intolerable.

MPA Waqar Khan said that on July 28,a labourer fell prey to electric shock in his constituency during work while others got critical injuries due to ignorance of WAPDA.

He demanded of the government to ask WAPDA to pay a compensation package to the affected families.

On the occasion,Deputy speaker Mahmood Jan directed WAPDA to pay compensation to affected families. He further directed not to observe load-shedding during three days of Eid -ul-Adha.

The Chair said that after Eid the House would hold discussion over the issue of WAPDA.

