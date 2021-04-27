UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA Constructing 8 Mega Projects Including 3 Dams: Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

WAPDA constructing 8 mega projects including 3 dams: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Fauji Foundation Managing Director Waqar Ahmed Malik on Tuesday called on WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd).

Matters relating to cooperation in implementation of WAPDA projects were discussed in detail during the meeting, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said WAPDA has been constructing as many as eight mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Mohmand Dam and Dasu to improve water situation in the country and increase the share of low-cost and environment friendly hydropower in the national grid.

These projects, scheduled to be completed one by one from 2022 to 2028-29, will cumulatively add 11 million acre feet to gross water storage capacity, mitigate floods, irrigate 1.

6 million acres of land and generate 9000 megawatt of hydel electricity.

The chairman further said an innovative financial plan has been devised by WAPDA to arrange funds for construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams by exploiting its own financial strength with less dependence on national exchequer.

WAPDA is the first public sector entity that has been given stable outlook equivalent to Pakistan by the top three international credit rating agencies of the world i.e. Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor (S&P). Therefore, these projects provide excellent investment and business opportunities for the international and local firms including Fauji Foundation, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Electricity Business Poor Water WAPDA Dam From Share Top Million

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

11 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

41 minutes ago

275 FIRs lodged against violators of Corona SOPs: ..

7 minutes ago

Agriculture reform policies to revolutionize local ..

9 minutes ago

MNA,DC visit corona vaccination centre in Naushehr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.