Open Menu

WAPDA Constructs Mosque Under LADP Of Dasu Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM

WAPDA constructs mosque under LADP of Dasu Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A newly-constructed Jamia Masjid has been inaugurated in Komila city of Upper Kohistan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The mosque has been constructed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs 203.66 million under ‘Local Area Development Programme’ of Dasu Hydropower Project, according to WAPDA spokesman, here Sunday. He added that the scope of work included dismantling of the old structure and construction of a new building. A madrasa, adjacent to the mosque, has also been constructed for imparting Islamic education in the area.

Construction of the mosque commenced in August 2021. Having a mesmerising view, the mosque is located in the heart of Komila city.

He mentioned that WAPDA is spending Rs 17.35 billion for socioeconomic uplift of the locals in Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes relate to resettlement, social development and environment management. Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled in 2026.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Education WAPDA Kohistan August Sunday Mosque From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

55 minutes ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

11 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

1 day ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan