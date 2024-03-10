WAPDA Constructs Mosque Under LADP Of Dasu Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A newly-constructed Jamia Masjid has been inaugurated in Komila city of Upper Kohistan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.
The mosque has been constructed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs 203.66 million under ‘Local Area Development Programme’ of Dasu Hydropower Project, according to WAPDA spokesman, here Sunday. He added that the scope of work included dismantling of the old structure and construction of a new building. A madrasa, adjacent to the mosque, has also been constructed for imparting Islamic education in the area.
Construction of the mosque commenced in August 2021. Having a mesmerising view, the mosque is located in the heart of Komila city.
He mentioned that WAPDA is spending Rs 17.35 billion for socioeconomic uplift of the locals in Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes relate to resettlement, social development and environment management. Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled in 2026.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Asian cuisine, culture showcased at ACGC Festival in Jeddah6 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held6 minutes ago
-
Experts recommend Ramazan exercise regimen for weight loss6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
PPP leaders felicitate Zardari16 minutes ago
-
Zardari's political insight, scholarly policies to propel nation towards development : Nawabzada16 minutes ago
-
All arrangements made for inmates in jail during Ramzan: Malik16 minutes ago
-
Strategy evolved to provide relief to people in Ramadan: Minister16 minutes ago
-
Commodities' rates fixed for Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Hampers' delivery at doorsteps to continue till 10th of Ramazan: commissioner26 minutes ago
-
One killed, 4 injured in road accident26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest son for torturing his parents36 minutes ago