WAPDA constructs mosque under LADP of Dasu Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A newly-constructed Jamia Masjid has been inaugurated in Komila city of Upper Kohistan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

The mosque has been constructed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs 203.66 million under ‘Local Area Development Programme’ of Dasu Hydropower Project, according to WAPDA spokesman, here Sunday. He added that the scope of work included dismantling of the old structure and construction of a new building. A madrasa, adjacent to the mosque, has also been constructed for imparting Islamic education in the area.

Construction of the mosque commenced in August 2021. Having a mesmerising view, the mosque is located in the heart of Komila city.

He mentioned that WAPDA is spending Rs 17.35 billion for socioeconomic uplift of the locals in Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes relate to resettlement, social development and environment management. Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in Upper Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled in 2026.