UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Decides To Execute Another Water Project In Balochistan: Lt Gen (R) Muzammil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

WAPDA decides to execute another water project in Balochistan: Lt Gen (R) Muzammil

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday decided, in consultation with the Balochistan Government to execute another water sector project in Balochistan for addressing the long-awaited water needs of the people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday decided, in consultation with the Balochistan Government to execute another water sector project in Balochistan for addressing the long-awaited water needs of the people in the province.

This was discussed during a meeting today between s(Retd) and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana.

WAPDA underlined in the meeting that using its capabilities, will provide a turn-key solution to enable Balochistan to draw and utilize its share of water - in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord - through existing Pat Feeder Canal.

During the meeting, the Chairman reiterated that WAPDA is committed to supporting Balochistan, like that of all other provinces, to benefit from its water resources for poverty alleviation and socio-economic uplift of the province.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary thanked WAPDA Chairman for supporting Balochistan in developing irrigated-agriculture in the remote and backward areas of the province.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been implementing a number of water sector projects in Balochistan including Extension of Kachhi Canal and Naulong Dam etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Water WAPDA Dam All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Ches ..

Carlsen Defeats Nepomniachtchi, Remains World Chess Champion

2 minutes ago
 Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Ad ..

Five parks to be opened soon after renovation : Admin Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equalit ..

Int'l Human Rights Day observed to promote equality, peace

2 minutes ago
 History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

History-chasing Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi practice

2 minutes ago
 RPO vows to address public grievances during open ..

RPO vows to address public grievances during open court

5 minutes ago
 11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violati ..

11 legislators including Bilawal fined for violating code of conduct

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.