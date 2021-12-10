WAPDA decides to execute another water project in Balochistan: Lt Gen (R) Muzammil

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday decided, in consultation with the Balochistan Government to execute another water sector project in Balochistan for addressing the long-awaited water needs of the people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday decided, in consultation with the Balochistan Government to execute another water sector project in Balochistan for addressing the long-awaited water needs of the people in the province.

This was discussed during a meeting today between s(Retd) and Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana.

WAPDA underlined in the meeting that using its capabilities, will provide a turn-key solution to enable Balochistan to draw and utilize its share of water - in accordance with the Water Apportionment Accord - through existing Pat Feeder Canal.

During the meeting, the Chairman reiterated that WAPDA is committed to supporting Balochistan, like that of all other provinces, to benefit from its water resources for poverty alleviation and socio-economic uplift of the province.

The Balochistan Chief Secretary thanked WAPDA Chairman for supporting Balochistan in developing irrigated-agriculture in the remote and backward areas of the province.

It is worth mentioning that WAPDA has been implementing a number of water sector projects in Balochistan including Extension of Kachhi Canal and Naulong Dam etc.