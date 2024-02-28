WAPDA Digitalizes Pre-historic Rock Carvings In Diamer Basha Dam Project
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM
The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. for consultancy services for digitization of significant rock carvings in the direct area of the impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. for consultancy services for digitization of significant rock carvings in the direct area of the impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing.
The major scope of services includes site documentation through a terrestrial scanner and consolidation, as well as the archiving and modeling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months, as was officially stated.
"In a ceremony held the other day, General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project (WAPDA) Nazakat Hussain and Director business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.
Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor WAPDA Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar, and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion," according to press statement issued here Wednesday.
The Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed in northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising an immense number of rock carvings.
WAPDA is implementing a cultural heritage management plan in the Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard.
The plan aims at the preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in the water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum, and promoting cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.
The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of the Diamer Basha Dam Project recommends the digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which represent various historical periods and aesthetic styles. The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were shortlisted by the international consultant and former Director of the Pak-German Archaeological Mission, Professor Dr. Harald Hauptmann, the statement concluded.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala ..
Man found dead in wheat fields
Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 1
CCPO reviews law and order situation
Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform
Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism
Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders
Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case
MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings
Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi opens Sports Gala 20244 minutes ago
-
British delegation visiting Pakistan to bolster bilateral trade4 minutes ago
-
Man found dead in wheat fields6 minutes ago
-
Int'l Wheelchair Day to be observed on March 16 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews law and order situation6 minutes ago
-
Youth-centric think tank CDS launched to roll out national dialogue platform6 minutes ago
-
Administration cancels leaves of staff to cope with situation during rain6 minutes ago
-
COAS lauds ASP Shehrbano for her selfless devotion to duty and professionalism6 minutes ago
-
Corps Commander Peshawar meets Utmanzai tribe elders4 minutes ago
-
Court summons PTI founder in female judge threatening case4 minutes ago
-
MDA seals over 26 unapproved buildings4 minutes ago
-
Court hands down death penalty to rapist-cum-killer4 minutes ago