WAPDA Digitalizes Pre-historic Rock Carvings In Diamer Basha Dam Project

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 09:08 PM

The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) signed a contract worth Rs. 46.5 million with Quality Solutions Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. for consultancy services for digitization of significant rock carvings in the direct area of the impact of Diamer Basha Dam with modeling and preparation of data for 3D printing

The major scope of services includes site documentation through a terrestrial scanner and consolidation, as well as the archiving and modeling of scanned data for various applications. The duration of the contract is eight months, as was officially stated.

"In a ceremony held the other day, General Manager Diamer Basha Dam Project (WAPDA) Nazakat Hussain and Director business Development Quality Solutions Technologies Saad Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Member (Water) WAPDA Jawaid Akhtar Latif, CEO Diamer Basha Dam Company Amir Bashir Chaudhry, Advisor WAPDA Cultural Heritage Management Feryal Ali Gauhar, and Chief Engineer (Contracts) Diamer Basha Dam Project Abdur Rashid were also present on the occasion," according to press statement issued here Wednesday.

The Diamer Basha Dam Project is being constructed in northern Pakistan, which serves as a repository of rich cultural heritage comprising an immense number of rock carvings.

WAPDA is implementing a cultural heritage management plan in the Diamer Basha Dam Project area with a view to fulfilling its national and international obligations in this regard.

The plan aims at the preservation of pre-historic rock carvings and inscriptions to be submerged in the water reservoir of Diamer Basha Dam, setting up a museum, and promoting cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly in Chilas and its suburban areas.

The Cultural Heritage Management Plan of the Diamer Basha Dam Project recommends the digital preservation of 175-200 most significant rock carvings, which represent various historical periods and aesthetic styles. The rock carvings, which are being preserved, were shortlisted by the international consultant and former Director of the Pak-German Archaeological Mission, Professor Dr. Harald Hauptmann, the statement concluded.

