WAPDA Dominates 2nd-Day Of 52nd National Athletic Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The thrilling competitions of the 52nd four-day National Athletics Championship 2024 continued for the second day in Multan, showcasing the exceptional talents of athletes representing various institutions from across the country.
In the women's 10,000-meter race, WAPDA’s Maria Bibi secured first place, while HEC’s Natasha Hussain claimed the second position. The women’s 400-meter hurdles title was clinched by WAPDA’s Musarrat Shaheen, followed by teammate Noreen Jabar in second place.
Meanwhile, Ghazala Ramzan, also from WAPDA, emerged victorious in the 100-meter hurdles.
In the women’s 800-meter race, Army’s Rabeela Farooq finished first with WAPDA’s Iram Shehzadi taking second place.
In the men’s 10,000-meter race, WAPDA’s Sohail Amir grabbed the top spot, while Pakistan Army’s Muhammad Riaz secured second place.
The women’s long jump event saw HEC’s Amtal Rehman clinching the first position, while the men’s pole vault was won by Army’s Jafar Ashraf. In the men’s 400-meter race, WAPDA’s Shajar Abbas emerged victorious. Meanwhile, the women’s 200-meter race title went to Army’s Tameem Khan.
In the women’s high jump event, WAPDA’s Rabab took first place, followed by HEC’s Amtal Rehman in second. In the men’s shot put, Army’s Jamshed Ali claimed the top spot, with WAPDA’s Shafqat Ali finishing second.
The championship drew a diverse audience, including people from various walks of life, local residents, and students, who enthusiastically cheered for the athletes and appreciated their remarkable performances.
The 52nd National Athletics Championship continues to be a testament to Pakistan’s rising talent in the field of athletics.
