KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death here in Kattar mill,Saraye Mughal.

Police said on Wednesday that Wapda employee Shoaib Shakir,r/o Burk Kalan,was repairing transformer in Kattar mill when he suddenly received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police started investigation.