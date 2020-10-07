UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wapda Employee Killed In Motorcycle Collision

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Wapda employee killed in motorcycle collision

KASUR, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in motorcycle collision near Nawah Kot Mir canal in the limits of Chunian police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Mukhtar Ahmed (30) r/o Allahabad,employee of Wapda, was going back to his home on motorcycle from Chunian sub-division after performing his duty when a speeding motor bike coming from opposite direction hit him near Nawah Kot Mir.

Resultantly, Mukhtar received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured person to civil hospital Chunian, where he breathed his last.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Allahabad Man Chunian Mukhtar Ahmed From Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

9 hours ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

9 hours ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

9 hours ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.