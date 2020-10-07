Wapda employee killed in motorcycle collision

KASUR, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in motorcycle collision near Nawah Kot Mir canal in the limits of Chunian police station.

Police said on Wednesday that Mukhtar Ahmed (30) r/o Allahabad,employee of Wapda, was going back to his home on motorcycle from Chunian sub-division after performing his duty when a speeding motor bike coming from opposite direction hit him near Nawah Kot Mir.

Resultantly, Mukhtar received serious injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured person to civil hospital Chunian, where he breathed his last.

Further investigation was underway.