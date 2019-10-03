UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Employees Stage Protest Against Proposed Privatization

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 11:57 PM

All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Worker's Union (CBA) here Thursday held a protest rally and staged a sit in against proposed privatization of LESCO, IESCO and Guddu Power House and urged the government to review its decision

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Worker's Union (CBA) here Thursday held a protest rally and staged a sit in against proposed privatization of LESCO, IESCO and Guddu Power House and urged the government to review its decision.

The employees took out a rally led by central president of the CBA union Abdul Latif Nizamani from Labour Hall Gari Khata to Hyderabad Press Club.

The rally was addressed by Abdul Latif Nizamani, Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Malik Sultan Ali and others.

