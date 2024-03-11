WAPDA Establishes Hydel Museum At Tarbela
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 08:19 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has established Hydel Museum at Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station comprising equipment of hydropower plants, aimed at preserving and portraying the tremendous heritage of WAPDA hydel power stations.
According to WAPDA spokesman here on Monday, the vintage electro-mechanical equipment and parts of Jabban, Warsak, Tarbela, Renala, Kurrum Garhi and Chitral hydel power stations have been showcased in the museum. Besides, the model of Jabban Hydel Power Station (1937) and structural model of Tarbela Dam have also been displayed there.
Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar inaugurated the WAPDA Hydel Museum. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by GM Hydel (Development) Ihsanullah, GM (Power) Tarbela Nasrum Min Allah, GM Tarbela Dam Project Anwar Shah, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Tarbela 4th Extension Turesh Kumar, Chief Engineer (Power) Tarbela Naseem Khan, Principal, WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela Brig (Retd) Rafaqat islam.
Addressing the ceremony, the Member (Power) said that WAPDA Hydel Museum has been established at Tarbela Dam, being the largest power station in the country. Tarbela is a hub of power system, a role model and a symbol of pride for all of us, he added. Terming the WAPDA Hydel Museum a great initiative of the Authority, the Member (Power) appreciated the dedicated efforts made by GM (Power) Tarbela, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension and their team for preserving WAPDA’s assets at the Museum.
