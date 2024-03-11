WAPDA Establishes Hydel Museum At Tarbela
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM
WAPDA has established the Hydel Museum at Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station comprising equipment of hydropower plants, aimed at preserving and portraying the tremendous heritage of WAPDA hydel power stations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) WAPDA has established the Hydel Museum at Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station comprising equipment of hydropower plants, aimed at preserving and portraying the tremendous heritage of WAPDA hydel power stations.
The vintage electro-mechanical equipment and parts of Jabban, Warsak, Tarbela, Renala, Kurrum Garhi and Chitral hydel power stations have been showcased in the museum, said a press release.
Besides, the model of Jabban Hydel Power Station (1937) and the structural model of Tarbela Dam have also been displayed there.
Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar inaugurated the WAPDA Hydel Museum. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by GM Hydel (Development) Ihsanullah, GM (Power) Tarbela Nasrum Min Allah, GM Tarbela Dam Project Anwar Shah, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension Hydel Power Station Muhammad Tariq, Chief Engineer Tarbela 4th Extension Suresh Kumar, Chief Engineer (Power) Tarbela Naseem Khan, Principal, WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela Brig (Retd) Rafaqat islam.
Addressing the ceremony, the Member (Power) said that the WAPDA Hydel Museum has been established at Tarbela Dam, being the largest power station in the country.
Tarbela is a hub of power system, a role model and a symbol of pride for all of us, he added.
Terming the WAPDA Hydel Museum a great initiative of the Authority, the Member (Power) appreciated the dedicated efforts made by GM (Power) Tarbela, Chief Engineer (O&M) Tarbela 4th Extension and their team for preserving WAPDA’s assets at the Museum.
Recent Stories
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan
EU states reach deal to back rules on app workers' conditions
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen
Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Exp ..
Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases
CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project
Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh19 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case18 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan18 minutes ago
-
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge18 minutes ago
-
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family18 minutes ago
-
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon18 minutes ago
-
Elements selling unhygienic food deserve no leniency: Bilal Yaseen23 minutes ago
-
Unlocking carbon markets potential crucial to achieve green transition goal: Experts23 minutes ago
-
Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases39 minutes ago
-
CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project39 minutes ago
-
CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan43 minutes ago