UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA Executing 5 Hydropower Projects

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

WAPDA executing 5 hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is currently executing five hydropower power projects besides building two mega dams projects Mohmand and Diamer Basha.

Sources told that the under construction hydropower projects were included Dasu, Keyal Khwar, Kurram Tangi, Warsak power and Mangla rehabilitation.

Similarly, they said currently score of hydropower projects were under operation of WAPDA which were providing thousands megawatt cheap hydel electricity to the national grid.

The projects which were currently under operation included Kurram Garhi Hydropower, Chitral Hydropower, Dubar Khwar, Golen Gol, Tarbela, Tarbela 4th Extension, Mangla, Neelum Jhelum, Ghazi Barotha, Jinnah, Rasul, Chashma, Dargai,Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar, Satapara, Renala, Shadiwal, Chichoki hydropower etc.

Moreover, future hydropower projects were included Akhori Dam, Basho Hydropower, Chitral Power Enhancement, Hingol dam project, Lower Palas Valley, Lower Spat Gahm middle Palas Valley hydropower, Murunji dam project, Patan, Tank Zam Project, Shyol dam, Tungas hydropower, Upper Palas Valley Hydropower, Upper Spat Gah Hydrower and Yulbo hydropower project.

395/

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Dam Jhelum Chitral Tank Dargai Allai Ghazi Tangi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

11 hours ago

Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters in Pari ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.