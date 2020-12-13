WAPDA executing 5 hydropower projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is currently executing five hydropower power projects besides building two mega dams projects Mohmand and Diamer Basha.

Sources told that the under construction hydropower projects were included Dasu, Keyal Khwar, Kurram Tangi, Warsak power and Mangla rehabilitation.

Similarly, they said currently score of hydropower projects were under operation of WAPDA which were providing thousands megawatt cheap hydel electricity to the national grid.

The projects which were currently under operation included Kurram Garhi Hydropower, Chitral Hydropower, Dubar Khwar, Golen Gol, Tarbela, Tarbela 4th Extension, Mangla, Neelum Jhelum, Ghazi Barotha, Jinnah, Rasul, Chashma, Dargai,Khan Khwar, Allai Khwar, Satapara, Renala, Shadiwal, Chichoki hydropower etc.

Moreover, future hydropower projects were included Akhori Dam, Basho Hydropower, Chitral Power Enhancement, Hingol dam project, Lower Palas Valley, Lower Spat Gahm middle Palas Valley hydropower, Murunji dam project, Patan, Tank Zam Project, Shyol dam, Tungas hydropower, Upper Palas Valley Hydropower, Upper Spat Gah Hydrower and Yulbo hydropower project.

