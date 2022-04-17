UrduPoint.com

Wapda Expedites Construction Work On Massive Hydropower Project

Published April 17, 2022

Wapda expedites construction work on massive hydropower project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has expedited the development work on the much awaited 72 megawatts Keyal Khawar Hydropower Project that would increase power generation, irrigation and employment opportunities for the locals.

Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project is located at Keyal Khwar Nallah, a tributary of the Indus River in Lower Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has around 72 megawatts (MW) electricity generation capacity.

Talking to APP, an official of WAPDA said that there were two turbine units of 34 MW each and one unit of 4 MW installed at Khan Khwar Hydroelectric Station with an average annual generation capacity of 595 million units (GWh) of cheap electricity.

In the current financial year, around Rs 1,084 million has been allocated for the execution of the project. The hydropower project would channelize emission less energy and business opportunities for the locals by promoting fisheries and tourism opportunities, the official said.

