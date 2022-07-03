UrduPoint.com

Wapda Expedites Work On Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Wapda expedites work on Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has expedited the development work on the much awaited 72 megawatts Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project that would increase power generation, irrigation and employment opportunities for the locals. .

The Keyal Khwar Hydropower Project is located at Keyal Khwar Nullah, a tributary of the Indus River in Lower Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has around 72 megawatts (MW) electricity generation capacity.

Talking to APP, an official of WAPDA said that there were two turbine units of 34MW each and one unit of 4MW installed at Khan Khwar Hydroelectric Station with an average annual generation capacity of 595 million units (GWh) of cheap electricity.

In the current financial year, around Rs 1,084 million has been allocated for the execution of the project. The hydropower project would channelize emission less energy and business opportunities for the locals by promoting fisheries and tourism opportunities, the official added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Business Water WAPDA Kohistan Million Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

12 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

21 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

21 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.