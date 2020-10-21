UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAPDA Eying On Rohtas Dam In Jhelum

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:30 PM

WAPDA eying on Rohtas dam in Jhelum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is eying on Rohtas Dam as it has decided to implement the Project for effective mitigation of floods and store flood water to be used for agriculture.

With this in view, WAPDA has been evaluating the possibility to construct this project more vigorously, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

This was revealed during a meeting presided over by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) and attended by the senior officers concerned.

Underlining the need for construction of dams, the chairman said Rohtas Dam, like other water reservoirs, will also play a pivotal role in saving the country from devastating floods and conserving flood water to bring additional land under plough.

He directed the officers concerned to take up the Project on priority and accomplish the studies and other allied tasks in shortest possible time.

The chairman also made a mention of the multi-pronged strategy of WAPDA to harness water resources in the country under which a number of under-construction projects are progressing well including Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam (Stage-I) and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I).

It is pertinent to mention that Rohtas Dam site is identified across River Kahan, a tributary of River Jhelum in a gorge near Rohtas Fort about 7.5 Kilometer South of Dina Town in District Jhelum. Main objectives of the Project include mitigating floods, storage surplus flows of Mangla Reservoir during flood and low-cost hydel power generation.

The Project envisage a link channel taking-off from Mangla and ending at Rohtas to divert surplus flows from Mangla Reservoir to the proposed Rohtas Dam. The initial studies suggest that Rohtas Dam will have a water storage capacity of 2 to 3 million acre feet (MAF).

In addition, the project will generate 100 MW of low-cost hydel electricity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Flood Water WAPDA Agriculture Dam Jhelum Dina SITE Tangi From Million

Recent Stories

PTA Launches Online Portal For Ip Whitelisting And ..

9 minutes ago

‘Conquer your demons’

14 minutes ago

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

15 minutes ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

26 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

36 minutes ago

Russell on Scotland bench for Georgia

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.