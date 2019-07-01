WAPDA generated 31.425b units of hydel power last FY

Despite low flows and less availability of water in the country, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) contributed 31.425 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to national grid during the last fiscal year (2018-19)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Despite low flows and less availability of water in the country, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) contributed 31.425 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to national grid during the last fiscal year (2018-19).

This quantum of electricity was 4.358 billion units more when compared with hydel generation of fiscal year 2017-18 and this additional contribution of hydel electricity not only helped resolve the issue of load-shedding in the country but also stabilize the power tariff, according to WAPDA spokesman here Monday.

The increased hydel contribution became possible, as WAPDA successfully completed three long-delayed mega hydropower projects during the fiscal year 2018-19, with cumulative generation capacity of 2,487 MW. With commissioning of 108 MW-Golen Gol, 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension and 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum hydropower projects, he added, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power surged to 9,389 MW from 6902 MW, registering an increase of 36 per cent in just one year.

Prior to this, he mentioned, WAPDA could manage to take its hydel generation to 6,902 MW in 59 years of its inception from the year 1958 to 2017. Besides addition of three new hydel power stations, he said, effective operation and consistent maintenance of the already existed hydel power stations were the main contributing factors behind this increased hydel generation.

At present, WAPDA owned as many as 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project. Hydroelectric plants, the world over, had average life span of 30 to 35 years but WAPDA still successfully operated its hydel power stations, majority of which were far older than their average life. Inspite of the aging factor, he added, WAPDA hydel power stations were still capable to be run at their maximum generation capacities.