Wapda Hospital MS Assumes Office

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Wapda Hospital MS assumes office

Dr Munawar Wahla has taken over charge of the office of Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Dr Munawar Wahla has taken over charge of the office of Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that this post was vacant due to retirement of Dr Muhammad Shoaib after attaining the age of superannuation.

After retirement of Dr Shoaib, Director General Medical Services Wapda appointed Dr Munawar Wahla as MS Wapda Hospital.

After taking over charge of his office, Dr Wahla held an introductory meeting with his subordinate doctors and paramedical staff and urged them to improve their performance, the spokesman added.

