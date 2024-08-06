Wapda Hospital MS Assumes Office
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 07:34 PM
Dr Munawar Wahla has taken over charge of the office of Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Dr Munawar Wahla has taken over charge of the office of Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad.
A FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that this post was vacant due to retirement of Dr Muhammad Shoaib after attaining the age of superannuation.
After retirement of Dr Shoaib, Director General Medical Services Wapda appointed Dr Munawar Wahla as MS Wapda Hospital.
After taking over charge of his office, Dr Wahla held an introductory meeting with his subordinate doctors and paramedical staff and urged them to improve their performance, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases7 minutes ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food7 minutes ago
-
Police officials appreciated7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts7 minutes ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider7 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial10 minutes ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK17 minutes ago
-
Monsoon tree plantation drive organized17 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis17 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant project of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park in Islamabad36 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat for stern action against milk adulteration36 minutes ago
-
Railways asks all DS to accelerate efforts for retrieving occupied land36 minutes ago