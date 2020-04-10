UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Hospital To Reopen OPD From April 13

Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:27 PM

WAPDA hospital to reopen OPD from April 13

The Outdoor Patient Department of the hospital of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will resume services from April 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Outdoor Patient Department of the hospital of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will resume services from April 13.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the OPDs would be reopened following their closure to contain spread of the coronavirus on the order of the Supreme Court.

The WAPDA authorities had directed the Medical Superintendent of its Hyderabad hospital to provide personal protective equipment to all doctors and paramedics working in the hospital.

The MS has also been asked to ensure that all other safety measures were put in place.

