Wapda House employee steals electricity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :During its ongoing anti-power theft campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a connection belongs to a Wapda House employee stealing electricity in Rehmanpura area of provincial capital.

According to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday, the SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) Aleem Mustafa along with his team conducted a search operation in Rehmanpura Sub-Division and found that Taimur Ali, an Account Assistant in the Purchase and Disposal Section of WAPDA House, was stealing electricity by tampering with the meter. The inspection team disconnected Taimur Ali's electricity connection immediately and charged him with 3,000 detection units worth Rs 180,000, besides submitting an FIR application to the area police station.

Meanwhile, LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said that electricity thief would not be spared come what may, even if he/she is a LESCO or WAPDA employee. "Electricity thief is the enemy of the country and nation," he remarked.

It is to mention that on the instructions of Prime Minister and Ministry of Energy (Power Division), the LESCO CEO has launched grand operations against electricity thieves as well as dead defaulters in the entire LESCO region for last two weeks.