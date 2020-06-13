WAPDA House to remain closed till June 21

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :WAPDA House, Lahore will remain closed with effect from June 13 to 21 in order to cope with the serious situation emerging due to increased number of COVID-19 cases.

The crucial work and meetings would be performed on limited scale at the office premises at Sunny View WAPDA House, said a notification issued on Saturday.

All officers and officials posted in WAPDA House would continue to perform office work from home and would remain available on phone for official matter, the notification further said.

