WAPDA hydel generation surges to record level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) hydel electricity generation surged to the record level, as its hydel power stations generated 7,591 megawatt (MW) electricity during the peak hours yesterday (Monday).

The WAPDA spokesman said here Tuesday that this was the highest-ever hydel power generation in Pakistan, which became possible mainly due to power generation from Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Projects.

Earlier, the highest-ever generation by WAPDA was 7,585 MW, recorded on September 19 last year.

According to the details of hydel generation during the peak hours on Monday, Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 2,907 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1,372 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1,450 MW, Neelum Jhelum 973 MW, Mangla 210 MW and Warsak 175 MW, while other hydel power stations cumulatively contributed 504 MW to the national grid.

Since installed capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations has risen to 9,389 MW with phased completion of its three mega hydropower projects namely the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and the 108 MW-Golen Gol, therefore, hydel generation this year is expected to touch new peaks beyond 8,000 MW with increased water flows, raised level of water reservoirs and increased water indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) in the days to come.

He mentioned that WAPDA owned as many as 22 hydel power stations and provided about 31 billion units of hydel electricity on the average annually to the national grid. The share of hydel generation greatly contributed in lowering the overall electricity tariff for the consumers, as electricity generated through other sources was far costlier than hydel electricity.