WAPDA hydel generation surpasses 8500 MW for first time

Electricity generation of hydel power stations owned and operated by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) surpassed 8500 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time in Pakistan, as WAPDA provided 8757 MW of electricity to the National Grid during peak hours the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Electricity generation of hydel power stations owned and operated by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) surpassed 8500 megawatt (MW) mark for the first time in Pakistan, as WAPDA provided 8757 MW of electricity to the National Grid during peak hours the other day.

Previously, the record of hydel power generation was 8474 MW delivered to the system on September 11, last year, said a statement issued here.

This record generation of hydel electricity by WAPDA is the result of higher reservoir level at Tarbela and Mangla dams, increased water outflows as per indent by Indus River System Authority (IRSA) and effective operation of WAPDA hydel power stations.

The statistics of the record hydel generation during the peak hours show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3331 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Mangla Hydel Power Station 915 MW and Neelum Jhelum 870 MW while other hydel power stations cumulatively shared 781 MW to the National Grid.

The installed capacity of WAPDA hydel power stations has risen to 9389 MW with phased completion of its three mega hydropower projects namely the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension, and the 108 MW-Golen Gol.

At present, WAPDA owns and operates 22 hydel power stations, including Neelum Jhelum. WAPDA is well on its way and work on three mega projects including Diamer Basha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project and Mohmand Dam is under way, adding 9500 MW on their commissioning.