WAPDA Hydel power generation crosses 8000 MW

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :After resumption of power generation from 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project couple of days ago, the electricity generation by WAPDA hydel power stations crossed 8000 MW mark, as WAPDA contributes 8158 MW to the National Grid during peak hours last night, official sources said.

"Effective operation and maintenance of WAPDA hydel power stations and better hydrological conditions are the other contributing factors behind this increase in WAPDA hydel generation", said in a press release issued by media wing of WAPDA on Saturday.

Statistics show that Tarbela Hydel Power Station generated 3478 MW, Tarbela 4th Extension 1410 MW, Ghazi Barotha 1450 MW, Neleum Jhelum 798 MW, Mangla 305 MW, While all other hydel power stations of WAPDA contributed 717 MW cumulatively.

Hydel electricity by WAPDA is the cheapest if compared with other sources of generation in Pakistan as the cost of WAPDA hydel generation stands at Rs.3.51 per unit. Therefore, it has a significant impact on lowering the overall tariff.

At present, WAPDA owns and operates 22 hydel power stations with cumulative installed capacity of 9459 MW. WAPDA is vigorously implementing a least-cost energy generation plan to enhance share of hydel electricity in the National Grid.

A number of mega projects are being constructed in hydropower sector scheduled to be completed from 2024 to 2028-29 in a phased manner. These projects will double the installed generation capacity of country with addition of about 10,000 MW clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid.