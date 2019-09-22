UrduPoint.com
WAPDA Hydel Stations Contributes 4.358 Bln More Units In FY-2018-19

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 11:40 AM

WAPDA hydel stations contributes 4.358 bln more units in FY-2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The hydel power generation units of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) have contributed 4.358 billion more units during the fiscal year 2018-19 as compared to the last corresponding year thus registering 36 per cent increase in one year.

Sources told APP here, that as many as 31.425 billion units of low cost hydel were delivered to the national grid system during last fiscal year. They said generation of more units was possible owing to completion of much delayed three mega projects including 969 MW Neelum Jhelum, 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension and 108 MW Golen Gol hydropower. A total of 2,487 MW accumulative capacity was added to the national grid system with commissioning of the said projects, they said.

They said, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power had also jumped to 9,389 MW from 6902 MW.

Earlier, the WAPDA's hydel power stations had total 6,902 MW capacity in 59 years of its inception. However, with the addition of new projects, now it jumped to over 9,000 MW. Besides addition of three new hydel power stations, they said, effective operation and consistent maintenance of the already existed hydel power stations were the main contributing factors behind this increased hydel generation.

Giving details, they said at present, WAPDA owned as many as 22 hydel power stations including Neelum Jhelum hydropower project.

Hydroelectric plants, the world over, had average life span of 30 to 35 years but WAPDA still was operating successfully its hydel power stations, majority of which were far older than their average life.

