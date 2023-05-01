Wapda Hydro Union Hazara announces suspension of electricity bills

Wapda Hydro Union Hazara division on Monday announced the suspension of electricity bills in the region after the creation of hurdles in the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Wapda Hydro Union Hazara division on Monday announced the suspension of electricity bills in the region after the creation of hurdles in the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The WAPDA Hydro Workers Union in Hazara has demanded the filling of vacancies to overcome the shortage of workers.

They presented their demands while protesting on International Workers' Day.

The union has threatened to stop the electricity bills and shut down work if their demands will not meet, after protest they also presented a memorandum to Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

Addressing the protest, WAPDA Hydro Workers Union representatives said that employees in Pesco are facing various issues. WAPDA employees are being forced to work for 24 hours due to the shortage of staff.

Talking about the workers of Chicago, they said that the workers have been successful in establishing 8-hour work shifts.

If more work is being taken from workers in Pakistan, it is not the responsibility of the system, but rather the trade unions representing the workers.

In the rally and protest, besides Wapda workers, Sohail Anjum of PML-N, village chairman Salem Khan Tanoli, member of the Election Commission of All Traders Federation, Banaras Abbasi, and President of the Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Haroon Khan Tanoli, were also present.

President Wapda hydro union Hazara while addressing said that the loss incurred by electricity theft in Peshawar has been shifted in Hazara division, There is no record of electricity bills on 12 feeders in Peshawar, and six illegal connections have been installed in a mosque in Peshawar, the line losses in Bannu have crossed 70%.

He said that the people of Hazara will benefit from Hazara Electric Supply Company, and there will be no load shedding. Consumers will have affordable electricity according to the rates. The president said that by producing electricity from dams in Hazara at the rate of quota.

All zones, including Hattar and Havailian, will receive electricity, which will promote the industry. He said that Hazara is being neglected, but how much will its people endure? The people of Hazara will prosper.