Wapda hydro union Hazara delegation calls on Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Monday assured Wapda Hydro Union delegation that government would remove all hurdles against the establishment of Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Monday assured Wapda Hydro Union delegation that government would remove all hurdles against the establishment of Hazara Electricity Supply Company (HESCO).

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Wapda Hydro Union delegation.

The minister further said that he would arrange a formal meeting with the central leadership of Wapda Hydro Union for resolving issue regarding HESCO.

Murraza Abbassi said that it was hoped that all issues would be discussed in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Water and Power by the end of the current week.