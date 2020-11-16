Wapda hydro Union Hazara demands recruitment on vacant posts

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :First rain and snowfall of the winter season have damaged the old electricity transmission system in the Hazara division which was installed in 1960.

This was stated by the president of Hydro Union Hazara region Jameel Tanooli while talking to media here on Monday.

He further said that owing to the 1235 different vacant posts workload on existing employees have been increased, after reaching 60 years of age mostly line staff has been retired and fewer linemen are working on old transmission lines to provide uninterrupted electricity to the customers.

Jameel Tanoli stated that for the last decade we were highlighting the issue of staff shortage in the Hazara division but nobody paid any attention to the grave concern of the region.

During the last couple of years, our many old-age linemen have lost their lives in the line of duty in difficult areas during the tough winter season, only 30 percent of the staff of the Hazara division is performing the duty of 100 percent of employees which is appreciable, adding he said.

While giving the details of the available positions in the Hazara region Jameel Tanoli said that, the two circles Manshera and Abbottabad were facing the shortage of up to 1500 staff members in Abbottabad and Manshera, the positions were lying vacant with 70 percent technical, 30 percent clerical and meter reading staff, adding he said.

He said that for the last few years these posts were vacant in both circles which have increased the burden of work on present employees. Jameel Akhtar Tanooli maintained that the Federal government has a chance to provide an opportunity to the locals by filling vacancies in the region and can win their hearts.

Despite 70 percent less staff, Wapda Hazara region line losses are only 10 percent while the recovery remained 102 percent during 2017-18, Jameel Tanooli disclosed.

Talking about the working conditions of the Wapda Hazara region employees Jameel Tanooli said that fifty percent of employees have been retired or transferred to other places, the rest of the workers are performing double duties.

President Hydro Union Jameel Tanooli demanded from Wapda administration to immediately hire the technical and clerical staff for the Hazara region and pay the outstanding dues.