Wapda Hydro Union organizes Seerat-un-Nabi Conference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Seerat un Nabi (SAW) conference as part of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal celebrations was organized by All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) here at Labour Hall on Wednesday.

The main aim of organizing the conference was to disseminate the teachings and seerat (character) of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). Manzoor Hussain Khokhar, Hassan Ali Faridi, Saeed din Suharwrardi and others recited Naats to pay homage to our beloved prophet (SAW).

Addressing the conference, central chairman All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union Abdul Latif Nizamani said billions of Muslims of the globe loved our Holy Prophet (PBUH) who had enlightened our lives with the lights of islam.

Love and desire of Hazrat Muhammad was an integral part of our faith, Nizamani said and added that our prophet ruled over hearts of mankind not by county or colour and race.

HESCO's Chief Engineer (Planning) Manzoor Hussain Kakipoto, Chief Engineer Asadullah Shaikh, Muzaffar Nizam and other officers also attended the conference.