Wapda Hydro Union Stages Rally On 'Int'l Labour Day"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

Wapda Hydro Union stages rally on 'Int'l Labour Day"

All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) on Monday staged a rally to mark the International Labour Day and opposed the decision to hand over administrative control of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) and some other power distribution companies to provincial government

A rally led by central president of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) Abdul Latif Nizamani was taken out from Labour Hall Gari Khata and culminated at Press Club.

Addressing the rally, Abdul Latif Nizamani warned that all Wapda employees will hold a long March from Hyderabad to Karachi to denounce the decision.

He termed it against the federation of Pakistan. He warned that handing over administrative control of the national institutions to the provincial government would be harmful to the country.

The participants of the rally while holding banners and placards chanted slogans for labour rights.

Nizamani said that there were 78000 vacancies in power and electricity departments which must be filled on an immediate basis so that services could be improved.

He said that the workers were not being paid better remuneration while medical facilities were not being provided to them.

The rally was addressed by Iqbal Ahmed Khan, Mehboob Ali Qureshi, Malik Sultan Ali, Azam Khan and others.

