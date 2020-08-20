Wapda hydro workers union election

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Election of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Workers Union (CBA) of Mepco second sub-division Kot Addu was concluded here Thursday.

According to election commission, Muhammad Ramzan Hassam was elected as chairman, Ashraf Kareem vice chairman, Tariq Mubeen as general secretary and Muhammad Irfan as joint secretary. All of them were announced as elected un-opposed.