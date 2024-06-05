WAPDA Initiates Legal Proceedings Against Housing Societies Using Its Name Unlawfully
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has initiated legal proceedings against those cooperative housing societies that have been using WAPDA’s name unlawfully.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday, WAPDA has been approaching all legal forums including Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies and FIA to curb this practice.
The statement says that WAPDA, a statutory body corporate established under WAPDA Act 1958, publicly renounces its association, nexus, and direct or indirect affiliation with any cooperative housing society, except WAPDA Town Cooperative Housing Society (Phase I and II), situated in Lahore, which is authorised to use the name of WAPDA.
As such, the unlawful and illegal use of a registered name i.e. WAPDA, for other housing societies or projects, by any other entity or person, amounts to a gross misrepresentation.
Therefore, WAPDA cannot be held responsible for liabilities, if any, that may be raised by the public, pursuant to investment in such rogue, illegal, and unlawful housing societies, the statement further says.
The housing societies, using WAPDA’s name unlawfully and illegally include WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Multan, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gujranwala, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Faisalabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sargodha, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Sheikhupura, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Kasur, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Peshawar, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, Quetta, WAPDA Employees Housing Society, Karachi, WAPDA Workers and Officers Cooperative Housing Society, Hyderabad, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, KIP, Karachi, WAPDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society, (Southern Zone), WAPDA City Faisalabad and WAPDA City Gujranwala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 June 2024
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad
UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..
India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal
ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union
FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Zero tolerance policy being pursued against timely, quality meals to Hujjaj: Director13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 301,700 cusecs water43 minutes ago
-
153.60 kilograms of narcotics smuggling bid foiled11 hours ago
-
SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP11 hours ago
-
IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad11 hours ago
-
South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan12 hours ago
-
Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone12 hours ago
-
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal12 hours ago
-
18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens12 hours ago
-
ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition12 hours ago
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case12 hours ago
-
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat12 hours ago