UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Inflows, Outflows In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 12:30 PM

WAPDA issues inflows, outflows in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages here on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela were 16700 cusecs and 5000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 8900 cusecs and 8900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, inflows and outflows at Khairabad Bridge were recorded 15800 cusecs and 15800 and inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla were 5100 cusecs and 4000 cusecs and inflows and outflows in Chenab River at Marala was 5400 cusecs and 5400 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage were14900 cusecs and 10900 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 14600 cusecs and outflows 12000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 17500 cusecs and outflows 17500 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 15100 cusecs and outflows 9900 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 11300 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 2400 cusecs and outflows 2400 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 8400 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad the inflows and outflows were recorded 4800 cusecs and Nil cusecs respectively.

Furthermore, Tarbela Dam was operating at level of 1492.19 feet against minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet. Live storage on Tuesday morning was 2.836 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1118.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Tuesday morning was 0.754 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Tuesday morning was 0.030 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

39 minutes ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

45 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd January 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.