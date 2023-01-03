WAPDA issues inflows, outflows in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir levels and the barrages here on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in Indus River at Tarbela were 16700 cusecs and 5000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 8900 cusecs and 8900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, inflows and outflows at Khairabad Bridge were recorded 15800 cusecs and 15800 and inflows and outflows in Jhelum River at Mangla were 5100 cusecs and 4000 cusecs and inflows and outflows in Chenab River at Marala was 5400 cusecs and 5400 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage were14900 cusecs and 10900 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 14600 cusecs and outflows 12000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 17500 cusecs and outflows 17500 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 15100 cusecs and outflows 9900 cusecs), Sukkur (inflows 11300 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 2400 cusecs and outflows 2400 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 8400 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad the inflows and outflows were recorded 4800 cusecs and Nil cusecs respectively.

Furthermore, Tarbela Dam was operating at level of 1492.19 feet against minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet. Live storage on Tuesday morning was 2.836 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1118.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Tuesday morning was 0.754 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 640.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Tuesday morning was 0.030 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.