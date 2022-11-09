UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Inflows-outflows Position In Rivers, Reservoirs

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 12:30 PM

WAPDA issues inflows-outflows position in rivers, reservoirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for today (Wednesday).

According to a spokesman of WAPDA, inflows and outflows in River Indus at Tarbela was 28,900 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in River Kabul at Nowshera will remain 13,300 cusecs and 13,300 cusecs, Inflows and outflows in River Kabul at Khairabad Bridge was 17,600 cusecs and 17,600 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla (Inflows 14,800 cusecs and Outflows 35,000 cusecs) and in Chenab at Marala (Inflows 11,700 cusecs and Outflows 4,800 cusecs) respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage inflows 59,900 cusecs and outflows 53,400 cusecs while in Chashma inflows and outflows was 61,400 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs. In Taunsa (inflows 57,800 cusecs and outflows 41,100 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 42,500 cusecs and outflows 34,800 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 32,000 cusecs and outflows 9,400 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 31,300 cusecs and outflows 15,500 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 13,900 cusecs and outflow 1,400 cusecs) and Panjnad inflows were 4,600 cusecs and outflows was recorded Nil cusecs.

In Tarbela, whose minimum operating level is 1,398 feet was operating at 1522.91 feet against maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage today (Wednesday) was 4.336 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1151.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage today 1.822 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.105 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

