WAPDA issues inflows, outflows positions in rivers, reservoirs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for today (Sunday).

According to a spokesman of the Authority, the inflows and outflows in River Indus at Tarbela will remain 28200 cusecs and 38000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in River Kabul at Nowshera will remain 12400 cusecs and 12400 cusecs and at Khairabad Bridge, the inflows and outflows will be 17800 cusecs and 17800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, in River Jhelum at Mangla the inflows and outflows will remain 12800 cusecs and 27000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala the inflows and outflows were 10200 cusecs and 3200 cusecs respectively.

Jinnah Barrage (inflows 53800 cusecs and outflows 47800 cusecs), Chashma (inflows: 49100 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs) Taunsa (inflows 52900 cusecs and outflows 41100 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 39400 cusecs andoOutflows 31800 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 33400 cusecs and outflows 10300 cusecs) Kotri: (inflows 26900 cusecs and outflows 11200 cusec), Trimmu (inflows 14600 cusecs and outflow 2100 cusecs), Panjnad (inflows 9300 cusecs and outflows 2700 cusecs).

At Tarbela, the minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1521.28 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.250 million acre feet (MAF).

At Mangla, the minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1147.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.693 MAF.

At Chashma, the minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.105 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.