WAPDA issues position of rivers flows and reservoirs level report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages , says a press release issued here on Monday.

According to WAPDA the inflow of River Indus at Tarbela was 103900 cusecs and outflow was 103100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera was 27900 cusecs inflow and 27900 cusecs outflow. At Khairabad Bridge its inflows was 94100 cusecs and outflow 94100.

River Jhelum at Mangla was having 18000 cusecs inflows and 18000 18000 cusecs outflows while Chenab at Marala was having inflows of 34400 cusecs and outflows of 4000 cusecs.

Inflows to Jinnah Barrage was 117500 cusecs and outflows 109500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 135600 cusecs and Outflows 116900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 132800 cusecs and Outflows 114500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 138400 cusecs and Outflows 128700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 146400 cusecs and Outflows 139200 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 272900 cusecs and Outflows 243100 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22300 cusecs and Outflow 5200 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 18100 cusecs and Outflows 4100 cusecs.

According to the position of level and storage of water in water reservoirs Tarbela dam was at minimum operating level of 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1193.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.908 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 A.M.