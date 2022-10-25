WAPDA issues position of rivers' inflows, outflows

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority, the inflows and outflows in Indus river at Tarbela was 33,400 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively, whereas in Kabul river inflows and outflows at Nowshera were 9,700 cusecs and 9,700 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge, its inflows was 15,800 cusecs and outflows was 15,800.

Similarly, in Jehlum River at Mangla, inflow was 11,500 cusecs and outflow was 35,000 cusecs while in Chenab inflows and outflows at Marala were 12,400 and 4,800 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflows was 55,100 and outflows was 49,100 cusecs, whereas in Chashma inflows and outflows were 45,900 and 47,000 cusecs while in Taunsa inflows and outflows were 47,900 and 43,300 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, in Guddu Barrage, inflows and outflows were 47,400 and 40,300 cusecs respectively. In Sukkur Barrage, inflows 41,400 cusecs and outflows 22,700 cusecs while in Kotri Barrage Inflows 53,300 cusecs and Outflows 28,100 cusecs respectively.

Furthermore, in Trimmu Barrage, inflows and outflows were 18,000 and 8,500 cusecs and Panjnad inflows and outflows were 12,300 and 1,300 cusecs respectively.

Tarbela Dam was operating at 1534.50 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet. Maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1550 feet and live storage for ,Tuesday was 4.953 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla dam was operating at 1167.50 feet against minimum operating level of 1050 feet wherein maximum conservation level 1242 feet and live storage for Tuesday was 2.546 MAF.

Meanwhile, Chashma dam was operating at 642.20 feet against the maximum conservation level 649 feet. Minimum operating level of the dam is 638.15 feet, and live storage for Tuesday is 0.062 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 a.m.