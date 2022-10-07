UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Position Of Water Inflows, Outflows Of Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WAPDA issues position of water inflows, outflows of rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday.

According to a spokesman of the authority the inflows of Indus River at Tarbela was 52000 cusecs and outflows was 80000 cusecs while inflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 16800 cusecs and outflows was 16800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, the inflows in Kabul River at Khairabad Bridge were 68700 cusecs and outflow 68700, Jhelum River at Mangla (inflows 12600 cusecs and outflows 28000 cusecs), Chenab River at Marala (inflows 17800 cusecs and outflows 5300 cusecs).

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 83500 cusecs and outflows 75500 cusecs), Chashma (inflows 98300 cusecs and outflows 91000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 85700 cusecs and outflows 60900 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 59400 cusecs and outflows 48400 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 45500 cusecs and outflows 33600 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 86900 cusecs and outflows 57500 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 20500 cusecs and outflow 2700 cusecs) while in Panjnad Barrage inflows was 16300 cusecs and outflows 2100 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at 1543 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Friday was 5.438 million acre feet (MAF).

Similarly, Mangla Dam was operating at 1185.95 feet against the minimum operating level 1050 feet and maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage for Friday was 3.503 MAF.

Chashma was operating at 645.00 feet against the minimum operating level 638.15 feet and, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage for Friday was 0.125 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

2 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

11 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

11 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.