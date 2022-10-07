WAPDA issues position of water inflows, outflows of rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday.

According to a spokesman of the authority the inflows of Indus River at Tarbela was 52000 cusecs and outflows was 80000 cusecs while inflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 16800 cusecs and outflows was 16800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, the inflows in Kabul River at Khairabad Bridge were 68700 cusecs and outflow 68700, Jhelum River at Mangla (inflows 12600 cusecs and outflows 28000 cusecs), Chenab River at Marala (inflows 17800 cusecs and outflows 5300 cusecs).

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 83500 cusecs and outflows 75500 cusecs), Chashma (inflows 98300 cusecs and outflows 91000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 85700 cusecs and outflows 60900 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 59400 cusecs and outflows 48400 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 45500 cusecs and outflows 33600 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 86900 cusecs and outflows 57500 cusecs) Trimmu (inflows 20500 cusecs and outflow 2700 cusecs) while in Panjnad Barrage inflows was 16300 cusecs and outflows 2100 cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at 1543 feet against the minimum operating level 1398 feet and maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Friday was 5.438 million acre feet (MAF).

Similarly, Mangla Dam was operating at 1185.95 feet against the minimum operating level 1050 feet and maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage for Friday was 3.503 MAF.

Chashma was operating at 645.00 feet against the minimum operating level 638.15 feet and, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage for Friday was 0.125 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows were gauged at 6.00 a.m.