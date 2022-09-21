UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Rivers Flows, Reservoirs Level Report

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 11:20 AM

WAPDA issues rivers flows, reservoirs level report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for Wednesday (today).

According to information Indus inflows in Indus River at Tarbela was 87900 cusecs and outflows was 87100 cusecs, whereas inflows in Kabul River at Nowshera 25200 cusecs and outflows 25200 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge inflows was 76000 cusecs and outflow was 76000.

Similarly, Jhelum River at Mangla, the inflows was 14000 cusecs and outflows 20000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala, inflows and outflows were 30400 cusecs and 4000 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflows was 102200 cusecs and outflows was 94200 cusecs while in Chashma, inflows was 141200 cusecs and outflows 122400 cusecs, In Taunsa (inflows 118500 cusecs and outflows 97100 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 85100 cusecs and outflows 74600 cusecs), in Sukkur (inflows 110000 cusecs and outflows 101000 cusecs), Kotri (inflows 237400 cusecs and outflows 202300 cusecs), in Trimmu (inflows 21100 cusecs and outflow 3900 cusecs) and Panjnad (inflows 16100 cusecs and outflows 2100 cusecs) respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela dam was whose minimum operating level 1398 feet is was operating at 1550.00 feet. Maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla was presently operating at level of 1192.75 feet against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet. Maximum conservation level of Mangla dam is 1242 feet while live storage today was 3.893 MAF.

Similarly, water level in Chashma was 648.60 feet against minimum operating level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

