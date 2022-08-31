WAPDA issues water level position in rivers, dams, barrages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the rivers inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages for Wednesday morning.

According to updates shared by WAPDA the inflows of water in Indus River at Tarbela was 202300 cusecs and outflows 202300 cusecs, while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera was 161300 cusecs and 161300 cusecs.

Similarly, inflows and outflows in River Jehlum at Mangla was 33800 cusecs and 10000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in River Chenab at Marala was 61400 cusecs and 32900 cusecs respectively.

Inflows and outflows in Jinnah Barrage was 370800 and 365800 cusecs, inflows and outflows in Chashma Barrage was 488000 and 470800 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Taunsa Barrage was 608200 and 608200 cusecs respectively.

In Guddu Barrage the inflows was 518700 cusecs and outflows was 518700 cusecs. In Sukkur Barrage inflows were 529800 cusecs and outflows 529800 cusecs, in Kotri Barrage inflows was 379900 cusecs and outflows was 377100 cusecs.

In Trimmu Barrage, inflows were 40800 cusecs and outflow 28500 cusecs while in Panjnad, the inflow was 42000 cusecs and outflow was 31700 cusecs.

Level and storage in water reservoirs: Tarbela, whose minimum operating level is 1398 feet has reached to maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage on Wednesday was 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla dam whose minimum operating level is 1050 feet, present level 1186.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage on Wednesday was 3.514 MAF.

Chashma, whose minimum operating level is 638.15 feet, present level is 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage on Wednesday was 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 A.M.