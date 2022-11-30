WAPDA issues water position in river, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WADPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority, inflows and outflows in River Indus at Tarbela was 22800 cusecs and 42000 cusecs and in Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 9200 cusecs and 9200 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Khairabad Bridge was 18800 cusecs and 18800 cusecs.

Similarly, in Jehlum River, at Mangla, the inflows and outflows was 9500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala, the inflows and outflows was 6900 cusecs and 2000 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 54100 cusecs and outflows 48100 cusecs), Chashma (inflows 49000 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 48900 cusecs and outflows 39700 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 37800 cusecs and Outflows 30700 cusecs), Sukkur (Inflows 29600 cusecs and Outflows 12200 cusecs), Kotri (Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs) Trimmu (Inflows 2600 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad (Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs) respectively.

Tarbela Dam, whose minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1509.34 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today was 3.647 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1136.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today was 1.295 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today was 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.