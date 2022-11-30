UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In River, Barrages, Dams

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 01:40 PM

WAPDA issues water position in river, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WADPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority, inflows and outflows in River Indus at Tarbela was 22800 cusecs and 42000 cusecs and in Kabul River at Nowshera, the inflows and outflows was 9200 cusecs and 9200 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Khairabad Bridge was 18800 cusecs and 18800 cusecs.

Similarly, in Jehlum River, at Mangla, the inflows and outflows was 9500 cusecs and 22000 cusecs and Chenab at Marala, the inflows and outflows was 6900 cusecs and 2000 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage (inflows 54100 cusecs and outflows 48100 cusecs), Chashma (inflows 49000 cusecs and outflows 51000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 48900 cusecs and outflows 39700 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 37800 cusecs and Outflows 30700 cusecs), Sukkur (Inflows 29600 cusecs and Outflows 12200 cusecs), Kotri (Inflows 20900 cusecs and Outflows 7400 cusecs) Trimmu (Inflows 2600 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs) while in Panjnad (Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs) respectively.

Tarbela Dam, whose minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1509.34 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today was 3.647 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1136.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today was 1.295 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.30 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today was 0.085 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

2 hours ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.