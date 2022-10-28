UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoirs level and the barrages for today (Friday).

According to a spokesman of the authority, the inflows and outflows of the Indus River at Tarbela were 32500 cusecs and 52000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera (Inflows 9200 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs), Khairabad Bridge (Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflow 15600), Jhelum at Mangla (Inflows 9500 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs), Chenab at Marala (Inflows 10900 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs) respectively.

Jinnah (Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 46500 cusecs), Chashma (Inflows: 42700 cusecs and Outflows 44000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 45400 cusecs and Outflows 40500 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 46500 cusecs and Outflows 38200 cusecs), Sukkur (Inflows 39300 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs) Kotri (Inflows 51000 cusecs and Outflows 27300 cusecs) Trimmu (Inflows 16200 cusecs and Outflow 5700 cusecs) and Panjnad (Inflows 14100 cusecs and Outflows 3100 cusecs) respectively.

Similarly, in Tarbela, whose minimum operating level of 1398 feet was operating at 1533.16 feet, the Maximum water conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet, and live storage today is 4.879 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla (minimum operating level 1050 feet (present level 1164.80 feet), maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.420 MAF.

Chashma (Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.

Related Topics

Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Kotri Million

Recent Stories

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

17 minutes ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

51 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

1 hour ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

2 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.