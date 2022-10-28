WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma along with the reservoirs level and the barrages for today (Friday).

According to a spokesman of the authority, the inflows and outflows of the Indus River at Tarbela were 32500 cusecs and 52000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera (Inflows 9200 cusecs and Outflows 9200 cusecs), Khairabad Bridge (Inflows 15600 cusecs and Outflow 15600), Jhelum at Mangla (Inflows 9500 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs), Chenab at Marala (Inflows 10900 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs) respectively.

Jinnah (Inflows 52500 cusecs and Outflows 46500 cusecs), Chashma (Inflows: 42700 cusecs and Outflows 44000 cusecs), Taunsa (Inflows 45400 cusecs and Outflows 40500 cusecs), Guddu (Inflows 46500 cusecs and Outflows 38200 cusecs), Sukkur (Inflows 39300 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs) Kotri (Inflows 51000 cusecs and Outflows 27300 cusecs) Trimmu (Inflows 16200 cusecs and Outflow 5700 cusecs) and Panjnad (Inflows 14100 cusecs and Outflows 3100 cusecs) respectively.

Similarly, in Tarbela, whose minimum operating level of 1398 feet was operating at 1533.16 feet, the Maximum water conservation level of the dam is 1550 feet, and live storage today is 4.879 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla (minimum operating level 1050 feet (present level 1164.80 feet), maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.420 MAF.

Chashma (Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.058 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.