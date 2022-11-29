UrduPoint.com

WAPDA Issues Water Position In Rivers, Barrages, Dams

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, dams

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) released the position of the river inflows and outflows of water at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir's levels and the barrages on Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesman of the authority, inflows and outflows in the Indus River at Tarbela were recorded 23,500 cusecs and 42,000 cusecs respectively. Inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera both were recorded as 10,100 cusecs while in Khairabad Bridge, the inflows and outflows were 16,600 cusecs and 16,600 respectively.

In Jhelum River at Mangla inflows and outflows were 9,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively and in Chenab at Marala, inflow was 5,700 cusecs and outflow was 2,000 cusecs.

In Jinnah Barrage (inflow 57,400 cusecs and outflow 51,400 cusecs and Chashma (inflow: 47,900 cusecs and outflows 51,000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflow 48,900 cusecs and outflow 39,700 cusecs), Guddu (inflow 37,800 cusecs and outflows 30,700 cusecs, Sukkur (inflow 29,800 cusecs and outflow 13,000 cusecs), Kotri (inflow 24,600 cusecs and outflows 11,300 cusecs), Trimmu (inflow 3,300 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad (inflow 4,700 cusecs and outflow was nil cusecs).

Tarbela dam was operating at 1510.14 feet level against the minimum operating level of 1398 feet, live storage today (Tuesday) was 3.687 million acre-feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1137.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.320 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.091 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 a.m.

