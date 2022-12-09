WAPDA issues water position in rivers, barrages, reservoirs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) issued the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson of the authority, inflows and outflows in Indus River were 19,800 cusecs and 46000 cusecs while inflows and outflows in Kabul River at Nowshera were 9,000 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs while at Khairabad Bridge inflows and outflows in Kabul Rive were 16,300 cusecs and 16,300.

Similarly, Jehlum River at Mangla, inflows and outflows of water was 8,400 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs while in Chenab at Marala, the inflows and outflows were 5,000 cusecs and 2,000 cusecs respectively.

In Jinnah Barrage, inflows and outflows was 54,500 cusecs and 49,500 cusecs, Chashma (inflows: 53,400 cusecs and outflows 47,000 cusecs), Taunsa (inflows 48,400 cusecs and outflows 40,000 cusecs), Guddu (inflows 38,900 cusecs and outflows 32,400 cusecs) Sukkur (inflows 29,600 cusecs and outflows 12,200 cusecs) Kotri (inflows 17,600 cusecs and outflows 6,300 cusecs), Trimmu (inflows 4,300 cusecs and outflow Nil cusecs while in Panjnad the inflows and outflows were 4600 cusecs and Nil cusecs respectively.

Meanwhile, Tarbela Dam was operating at the level of 1500.44 feet against the conservation level of 1,550 feet. Minimum operating level of the dam is 139,8 feet, Live storage on Friday morning was recorded 3.213 million acre feet (MAF).

Similarly, Mangla Dam was operating at 1129.40 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1,242 feet. Minimum operating level of the dam is 1,050 feet. Live storage on Friday was recorded 1.050 MAF.

Furthermore, Chashma was operating at 641.40 feet against the maximum conservation level of 649 feet. Minimum operating level of the reservoir is 638.15 feet, Live storage on Friday morning was 0.047 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.